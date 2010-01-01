Welcome to The O.C.
Happy Hour Monday Thru Thursday 10am. to 5pm.
Broasted or Broiled Pork Chops ~
Served with mashed potato, gravy, vegetable and roll
1 chop ~ $6.95 2 chops ~ $8.95
Tacos ~
Hard or soft shell beef $2.00 chicken $2.50
Shrimp Tacos $3.00
Chimis beef $7.95 chicken $8.95
Taco Salad beef $6.95 chicken $7.95
Taco Pizza $2 off
Alfredo ~
Your Choice of either Chicken or Shrimp
Includes ~ 2 bread-sticks
Chicken $7.95
Shrimp $8.95
Meatloaf ~
Mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, and roll $7.95
Hot Beef ~
served over mashed potatoes with a vegetable and roll $7.95
Fish and Chips ~
10am - 3pm Only $7.95
BBQ Ribs ~
Served with choice of potato coleslaw and roll
1/2 Rack $11.95
Full Rack $17.95
Broasted Chicken ~
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and rolls
1/4 ~ $7.45
1/2 ~ $8.95
110 West Main Street, Hortonville, Wisconsin 54944, United States